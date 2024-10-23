Piglet to go up for adoption after she's found abandoned in Framingham

If you're looking to adopt a piglet, this could be your chance.

A piglet — who's pretty adorable, by the way — will be up for adoption soon at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham location.

That's after Framingham police say that the baby pig was abandoned by its owner. A Good Samaritan called the abandoned pig in to animal control for help, police in the MetroWest city said.

The police department said that since it's not equipped to take care of piglets long-term, it'll be handing the critter off to the experts with the ARL in Dedham.

It's unclear when she'll be ready for find a new forever home.