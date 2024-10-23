Framingham

Piglet to go up for adoption after she's found abandoned in Framingham

By Matt Fortin

Abandoned piglet in Framingham
Framingham Police Department

If you're looking to adopt a piglet, this could be your chance.

A piglet — who's pretty adorable, by the way — will be up for adoption soon at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham location.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

That's after Framingham police say that the baby pig was abandoned by its owner. A Good Samaritan called the abandoned pig in to animal control for help, police in the MetroWest city said.

The police department said that since it's not equipped to take care of piglets long-term, it'll be handing the critter off to the experts with the ARL in Dedham.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It's unclear when she'll be ready for find a new forever home.

More Framingham news

Framingham Oct 17

Framingham police looking for teen missing 2 weeks

Food & Drink Oct 8

Night Shift being purchased by owner of 2 other Mass. craft breweries

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us