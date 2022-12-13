Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply

Police have been looking over security camera footage to catch the person who dumped them

A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation.

The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police have been looking over security camera footage from the area to figure out who left all the mattresses, and so far have a couple of leads.

The mayor's office has offered a $200 reward for information that leads to the suspects.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More South Coast News

Fall River Dec 10

Man Arrested in Connection to Break-In in Fall River

New Bedford Dec 3

New Bedford Building Collapses After Massive Overnight Fire

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us