Piles of Amazon packages found in the woods in Lakeville

Around 80 Amazon packages were discovered in the woods in Lakeville, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

Sgt. Shawn Robert spotted three large totes piled full of packages in the woods off Bedford Street around 2 a.m., according to Lakeville police. Body camera footage shows the moment Robert spotted the apparently abandoned packages scattered at the edge of the woods. He radioed for help when he realized all the items wouldn't fit in his cruiser.

Lakeville Police Department Three totes of Amazon packages were found in the woods in Lakeville, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Officers loaded them into pickup trucks to get them back to the station.

With no recent reports of stolen packages in town, investigators opted to return them to the distribution center in Middleborough.

"I would like to commend Sgt. Shawn Robert for his discovery of these unattended packages while on routine patrol," Chief Matthew Perkins said in a media release. "Sgt. Robert likely saved a Christmas headache for many local residents by noticing these totes and getting them back to Amazon, hopefully in time for a holiday delivery."

At this point, it's unclear why the packages were left unattended. The investigation is ongoing.