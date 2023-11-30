Pileup on Cape Cod leaves 2 hurt, pickup truck broken in half

A pileup car crash left two people hurt, one seriously, on Cape Cod Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Pictures from the scene on Massachusetts Route 6 in Eastham showed a pickup truck whose bed appeared completely broken off, as well as a U-Haul box truck with major frontal damage and a partially crumpled Porsche. Four vehicles were involved, all with major damage, according to the Eastham Fire Department.

The crash, near Hemenway Road, was reported about 7:40 a.m., officials said. Route 6 was closed for about two hours as investigators reconstructed the crash scene, causing "massive backups during the morning commute," firefighters said in a statement.

Eastham Fire Department A badly damaged pickup truck in Eastham, Massachusetts, after a crash on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both the injured people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Firefighters didn't share more information about how the two people were hurt.

Eastham police had urged drivers to avoid the highway between Samoset and Governor Prence roads.