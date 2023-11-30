car crash

Pileup on Cape Cod leaves 2 hurt, pickup truck broken in half

Mass. Route 6 was closed for about two hours as investigators reconstructed the crash scene, causing "massive backups during the morning commute," firefighters said in a statement

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pileup car crash left two people hurt, one seriously, on Cape Cod Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Pictures from the scene on Massachusetts Route 6 in Eastham showed a pickup truck whose bed appeared completely broken off, as well as a U-Haul box truck with major frontal damage and a partially crumpled Porsche. Four vehicles were involved, all with major damage, according to the Eastham Fire Department.

The crash, near Hemenway Road, was reported about 7:40 a.m., officials said. Route 6 was closed for about two hours as investigators reconstructed the crash scene, causing "massive backups during the morning commute," firefighters said in a statement.

A badly damaged pickup truck in Eastham, Massachusetts, after a crash on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Eastham Fire Department
A badly damaged pickup truck in Eastham, Massachusetts, after a crash on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Both the injured people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Firefighters didn't share more information about how the two people were hurt.

Eastham police had urged drivers to avoid the highway between Samoset and Governor Prence roads.

More Cape Cod news

child abuse Nov 20

Disturbing details of Cape Cod baby's 2021 killing revealed as dad faces murder charge

Cape Cod Nov 8

A 5th grader tossed a message in a bottle off Cape Cod in 1997. Someone in France just found it.

This article tagged under:

car crashCape Codeastham
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us