Pilot Killed, Woman Seriously Hurt in Falmouth Plane Crash Friday

Carl Willis and Candace Oldman were returning from a day trip with other couples when their small plane crashed at Falmouth Airpark Friday, officials say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Irvin Rodriguez

One of the two people seriously hurt in a plane crash Friday afternoon at a Cape Cod airfield has died in the hospital, police said Sunday, identifying both people involved.

Their small plane, a single-engine Mooney M20J, crashed short of Runway 25 at Falmouth Airpark around 3:10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration had said.

The man, who was flying, was 83-year-old Carl Willis. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Falmouth Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police. The woman was identified as Candace Oldman, 70, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Willis and Oldman were returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts, after a day trip with other couples, who'd taken their own planes.

Falmouth police said both occupants suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed a Boston MedFlight helicopter on the runway. Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Falmouth fire and rescue.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

