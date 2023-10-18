Pini's Pizzeria in Billerica has closed; Medford location still open

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of pizza spots is now down to just one, as its newer location has shut down.

According to a source, Pini's Pizzeria in Billerica is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:

After proudly serving Billerica and our surrounding towns for over six years… getting through a pandemic with our heads held high, struggling through economic crisis, and facing multiple challenges out of our control…we had to make the hardest decision of all. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, the community, and our dedicated staff. We would not have been able to get this far without you and your support and understanding over the past six years. You have all been wonderful customers, serving you over the years has given us so much happiness.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The post does mention that the Medford location of Pini's (which had been in Somerville until moving to its current location early last year) remains in operation.

The address for the now-closed Pini's Pizzeria in Billerica was 749 Boston Road, Billerica, MA, 01821. The website for the Medford location is at https://pinis-medford.com/





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



