Feds' demolition of Plum Island's beloved Pink House to go ahead, Healey says

The federal government has decided to demolish the iconic Massachusetts building known as the Pink House after pausing plans to tear it down in October for further talks on its future, Gov. Maura Healey said Friday.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had agreed to halt demolition of the abandoned building on Plum Island in Newbury days the process was set to begin amid lobbying from Healey and other figures in Massachusetts.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

But on Friday, she and others announced that the Fish and Wildlife Service has notified the state it will go ahead with demolition this March, after talks about relocating the structure didn't produce a workable solution.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced that she's asked that demolition of the abandoned Pink House on Plum Island be paused for further talks on how to keep the beloved structure. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"With the partnership of Leader Bruce Tarr and State Representative Kristin Kassner, we worked diligently toward a solution with FWS but unfortunately they are moving forward with the demolition. Though the house will be removed, we remain committed to working together to evaluate additional steps we can take to ensure that the legacy of the Pink House will endure," Healey said in a statement, thanking the residents who advocated to save the building.

Tarr and Kassner both shared their regrets. Tarr, the Republican Senate minority leader from Gloucester, said he was "frustrated and disappointed that we couldn't find a way to save this iconic structure," and Kassner, a Democrat from Hamilton, said "there were too many obstacles to overcome."

Support The Pink House’s President Alison Odle said her group "did everything in our power to make this work," but the landmark will soon be lost.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the Fish and Wildlife Service for comment.

After demolition was initially paused in the fall, Fish and Wildlife Service refuge manager Matt Hillman told the State House News Service that the decision to level the long-abandoned house was made after years of trying to find an alternative.

Supporters of "Save the Pink House" rallied in Newbury, Massachusetts, Sunday with renewed hope to save the iconic North Shore landmark in the 11th hour. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

"This is not a decision that was made hastily. But it's a safety concern, an environmental concern, and sea levels are rising. If we want to do the best for our wildlife and habitat, the best thing we can do is remove the structure," he said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service bought the home and the nine acres of mainly marsh that it sits on for $375,000 in the early 2010s, in an effort to find a solution for keeping the building.

No one bid on the house at a public auction this July.

It's long been an inspiration for photographers and painters.