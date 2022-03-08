Pioneer Institute Urges Receivership for BPS

It’s a time of transition for Boston Public Schools, which is in need of a new superintendent, and now some are questioning whether the district would benefit from receivership.

The Pioneer Institute, an education think tank, is urging Massachusetts education officials to appoint a receiver to address what it calls the district’s “chronically low performing schools.”

In a study of the school system, Pioneer cited a 2020 Department of Elementary and Secondary Education report that found that about a third of BPS students attended schools that rank in the bottom 10% statewide.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius held a press conference Tuesday, a day after announcing Cassellius’ resignation.

The author of the study argued that, amidst declining enrollment, there’s no clear, consistent district-wide strategy to fix underperforming schools. With Superintendent Brenda Cassellius stepping down, the district will be looking for its fifth superintendent in seven years.

As this suggestion has surfaced in recent months, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has made it clear that “receivership is not an option” for Boston Public Schools, and that she would fight any attempts from the state to intervene.