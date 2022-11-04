Pipe Bomb Explosion in New Hampshire Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating reports of an explosion in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they found fragments of a "pipe bomb" style device and remnants of explosive incendiary matter when they arrived at the scene. The explosion reportedly occurred around 1:36 p.m.

There was no property damage and no one was injured as a result of the explosion, authorities said.

The New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms processed the scene. State police canvassed the area attempting to locate witnesses and home surveillance footage from the time of the incident.

State police are now asking residents to check their home video and security systems for any evidence of the explosion.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police at 603-223-8789.