A woman died in a fire at her home in Pittsfield, Maine, on Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.

Firefighters put out the blaze on Cardinal Street and found the woman dead inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said Monday. She was tentatively identified as Gili Brown, 58.

Investigators believe the fire, reported just before 4 p.m., started with an overloaded power strip.

Pittsfield is a town west of Bangor.