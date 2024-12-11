Mass. high school official in drug-trafficking org. sold cocaine, feds say

A Massachusetts high school dean has been arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine throughout the area, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lavante Wiggins, 30, is the dean of students at Pittsfield High School, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. He was arrested along with another Pittsfield man, 42-year-old Theodore Warren, on charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Prosecutors called Warren a trusted member of a drug trafficking organization — they didn't say which.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man had an attorney who could speak to the charges. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Pittsfield Public Schools for comment.

CORRECTION (Dec. 11, 2024, 3:49 p.m.): An earlier version of this story misidentified Wiggins and Warren.