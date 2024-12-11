Crime and Courts

Mass. high school official in drug-trafficking org. sold cocaine, feds say

By Asher Klein

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A Massachusetts high school dean has been arrested for allegedly dealing cocaine throughout the area, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Lavante Wiggins, 30, is the dean of students at Pittsfield High School, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts. He was arrested along with another Pittsfield man, 42-year-old Theodore Warren, on charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Prosecutors called Warren a trusted member of a drug trafficking organization — they didn't say which.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man had an attorney who could speak to the charges. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to Pittsfield Public Schools for comment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

CORRECTION (Dec. 11, 2024, 3:49 p.m.): An earlier version of this story misidentified Wiggins and Warren.

More Massachusetts news

Health care 3 hours ago

Mass. in ‘new phase' of Steward Health Care crisis fallout

Housing 20 hours ago

Latest changes to Mass. emergency family shelter system take effect

Weather 11 hours ago

First Alert: Downpours and gusty winds could bring flooding, power outages

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us