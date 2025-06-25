New Hampshire

Suspicious death investigation underway in Pittsfield, NH

The investigation is underway on Tilton Hill Road in Pittsfield, officials say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

Authorities are responding to a man's reported suspicious death in Pittsfield, New Hampshire.

Attorney General John M. Formella announced his office was responding to Tilton Hill Road where an adult male was found dead.

The investigation is in its earliest stages, but all parties involved have been identified, according to the attorney general, who added that there is no known threat to the general public at this time.

Authorities have not released the man's name, or any further details about his death.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

