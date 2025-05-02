Pizza lovers voted these as the top 20 pizzerias in Connecticut

More than 13,000 votes were cast over six weeks to choose the pizzerias that will be included in the state’s first-ever Connecticut Pizza Capital Trail and the list of the top 20 has been released.

This was the first step in a statewide celebration of the independent pizzerias.

The votes are to choose the top 100 pizzerias that will make up the trail. The full list will be released in the fall for the launch of the Connecticut Pizza Capital Trail in October, which is National Pizza Month.

Top 20 vote-getters

These are ranked in order of the votes.

Modern Apizza, New Haven Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, multiple towns Sally’s Apizza, multiple towns Zuppardi's Apizza, West Haven BAR, New Haven Roseland Apizza, Derby Tony’s Pizza, Willimantic Colony Grill, multiple towns Little City Pizza, Avon Domenic’s & Vinnie’s, multiple towns Pizzeria Marzano, Torrington Ernie’s Pizzeria, New Haven Little Rendezvous, Meriden Vero Cucino Rustico, Middletown Mangos Wood Fired Pizza Co, Mystic Pizza Palace & Restaurant, Old Saybrook Grand Apizza, multiple towns Mondo, Middletown Fuoco Apizza, Cheshire Est Est Est Pizza & Restaurant, New Haven

“This is exactly what we hoped to see, “ Anthony Anthony, chief marketing officer for the Connecticut office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism, said in a statement. “Yes, New Haven made apizza put our pies on the map, but this list shows that Connecticut’s passion for pizza runs statewide, from shoreline to the Notch, and everywhere in between. From charred crust to Greek-style pies, what unites all of these pizzerias is their local loyalty, generational roots, and the kind of pride you can taste in every bite.”

There will be a statewide bus tour to put a spotlight on stops across the trail.