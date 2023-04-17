Pizza Project Is Opening at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popup pizza business is in the process of getting its very own storefront at a marketplace across from the Charles River.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page (via a Boston Magazine article), Pizza Project is on the verge of opening at the Charles River Speedway in Brighton, with Dan and Allie Spinale being behind the place. The Spinales established the business in the spring of 2021, popping up at local breweries including Notch at the Speedway and offering different styles of naturally leavened pizzas made from stone-milled flour; the menu at the brick-and-mortar location will include three options of Sicilian pizza along with sandwiches and snacks.

The address for the brick-and-mortar Pizza Project at the Charles River Speedway is 525 Western Avenue, Brighton MA, 02135. Its website is at https://www.pizzaprojectboston.com/