Pizzeria Regina Closing Its Largest Location for Good

One of the best-known pizzerias in New England is getting ready to close its largest location.



The Boston Globe confirms what @Rickd67 told us earlier today, that Pizzeria Regina in Allston is shutting down permanently on Tuesday, July 21, as its lease is not being renewed. The Globe indicates that other locations of the business--including the original location in Boston's North End--will remain in operation.



The Allston location of Regina's first opened in 2010, moving into the space that had once been home to The Sports Depot.



The address for Pizzeria Regina in Allston is 353 Cambridge Street, Allston, MA, 02134. The website for all locations can be found at http://www.pizzeriaregina.com/



by Marc Hurwitz





