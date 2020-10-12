Pizzeria Regina Has Apparently Closed Another Location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like another location of one of the best-known pizzerias in New England has shut down.

According to a source, Pizzeria Regina in Kingston is no longer in operation, with a check on the website for the company seeming to confirm this, as it is no longer listed within the locations page. (The directory for The Kingston Collection -- which is where Regina's was located--has also removed the dining spot.) This is the second location of the pizzeria to close over the past few months, as the Allston outlet of Regina's shut down in July; it appears that all other locations--including the original in Boston's North End--remain open.

The address for the now-closed Pizzeria Regina in Kingston was 101 Independence Mall Way, Kingston, MA, 02364. The website for all locations is at http://www.pizzeriaregina.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

