Smoking materials, oxygen equipment likely contributed to fatal Plainville fire

The combination of smoking and the use of oxygen medical equipment likely contributed to a deadly fire in Plainville, Massachusetts, on Friday, local and state fire officials say.

Crews responded just after 3 p.m. to the fire at a home on School Street, finding heavy fire conditions. When firefighters made their way inside, they found the homeowner, who they identified as 68-year-old Mark Beyersdorfer. He hadn't been able to escape.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said Monday that they found smoking materials and the medical equipment at the scene. This is the fifth time officials have made such a find at a fatal fire this year. Fires burn hotter in oxygen-rich environments, fire officials noted. Using home oxygen can increase fire risk, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Safety, and should be kept away from heat sources.

“We want to remind all our residents that there’s no truly safe way to smoke, and that smoking around home oxygen is especially dangerous," said Plainville Fire Chief Robert Skinner in a media release.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

"If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please use extra caution with open flames or heat sources. Any fire will burn hotter and grow faster in an oxygen-rich environment," added State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

Beyersdorfer lived alone and used a wheelchair, though he was not in it when he was found, fire officials said. The home was deemed a total loss.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, though fire officials believe it was accidental.