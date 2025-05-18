NH woman killed, man injured in possible murder and attempted suicide

A woman died, and a man was injured Sunday morning in what authorities are investigating as a possible murder and attempted suicide in Plaistow, New Hampshire, officials announce.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella confirms his office is investigating a woman's suspicious death after the Plaistow Police Department received a 911 call around 6:13 a.m. for an incident at a home on Old County Road.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Once Plaistow police were inside the house, officers encountered the 911 caller and found the woman who was dead and a man who was suffering from injuries, officials said.

The man was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on the extent of his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed on the woman later today to determine her cause and manner of death.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Officials haven't released the names of anyone involved.

Although the investigation is just beginning, officials say there does not appear to be any threat to the general public in connection with this situation, which is being investigated as a possible murder and attempted suicide by the man who survived the ordeal.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.