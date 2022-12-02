Local

2 People Critically Injured After Plane Crashes at Falmouth Airpark

Details of the situation, including the severity of the crash, were not immediately available

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Thea DiGiammerino

A firetruck sits next to a crashed plane
A plane crashed Friday evening at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth, Massachusetts, critically injuring two people who were onboard.

Falmouth police confirm the small plane had two occupants, both of whom are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, and police have asked people to stay clear of the area while the scene remains active.

No further information was available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

