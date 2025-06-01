new haven

Plane goes down in Long Island Sound near airport in New Haven, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

Two people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a plane went down in Long Island Sound near Tweed New Haven Airport on Sunday.

New Haven Fire Department says the plane landed in the water six miles away from the airport.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Tweed New Haven Airport said the plane is a Piper Cherokee and two people were on board.

The United States Coast Guard said USCG New Haven rescued two people from the plane. Both were in stable condition and were taken to the Stony Creek Pier for EMS support. The two people were then brought to the hospital for treatment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to New Haven Fire Department, the plane is completely submerged in the water.

Air Nav, a global flight tracking and data services company, says the plane took off from Bridgeport when it went down. Tweed New Haven Airport does not have any information about the origin and destination of the plane.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us