Plane had engine issues before going down in Long Island Sound in Connecticut: FAA

We're learning new information about a plane that went down in Long Island Sound near Branford on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA32 had engine issues before landing in Long Island Sound.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tweed New Haven Airport officials say the plane was traveling from Bridgeport to an unspecified destination when it declared an emergency with New York air traffic control.

It was redirected to Tweed for an emergency landing and was reported down in Long Island Sound shortly after.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The U.S. Coast Guard tells NBC Connecticut it was a 41-year-old father and his 17-year-old daughter on the plane. They were both rescued after the plane went down.

The man and the woman were then brought to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Branford Fire Department described their injuries as minor and said they had symptoms of hypothermia.

According to New Haven Fire Department, the plane is completely submerged in the water. The Coast Guard says the submerged plane will be brought up and ashore by commercial salvage.

The National Transportation Safety Board is waiting on recovery efforts to determine if they will investigate. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to launch an investigation.