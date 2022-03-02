Local

Greenfield

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Massachusetts Highway

The two people on board were not injured

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

A small plane made an emergency landing right in the middle of a Massachusetts highway on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the plane landed on Interstate 91 in Greenfield due to mechanical failure. The plane did not crash, no vehicles were hit, and the two people who were on board were not injured.

State police troopers assisted in rotating the plane so traffic could get past it.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and crews are on their way to remove the plane from the roadway.

Greenfield, a city of about 18,000 residents, is located in western Massachusetts not far from the southern borders of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Oddly enough, a plane was also forced to make an emergency landing at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon after it ran out of fuel. The one person who was on board was not injured.

