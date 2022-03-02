Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Massachusetts Highway

A small plane made an emergency landing right in the middle of a Massachusetts highway on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the plane landed on Interstate 91 in Greenfield due to mechanical failure. The plane did not crash, no vehicles were hit, and the two people who were on board were not injured.

#MAtraffic small plane has made a successful emergency landing on Rt 91 in #Greenfield due to mechanical failure. No crash-no injuries to the two occupants. No vehicles involved. Troopers assisted rotating the plane for traffic to pass. Crews en route to remove plane. FAA advised pic.twitter.com/BhFId2TWbk — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 2, 2022

State police troopers assisted in rotating the plane so traffic could get past it.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and crews are on their way to remove the plane from the roadway.

Greenfield, a city of about 18,000 residents, is located in western Massachusetts not far from the southern borders of Vermont and New Hampshire.

Oddly enough, a plane was also forced to make an emergency landing at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon after it ran out of fuel. The one person who was on board was not injured.