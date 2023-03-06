Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Man Tries to Open Plane Door, Stab Flight Attendant on LA-Boston Flight, Feds Say

Francisco Severo Torres, of Leominster, Massachusetts, was tackled by passengers and restrained before the flight landed in Boston, where Torres was arrested, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

File photo of a plane's emergency door
Getty Images, File

A man on a plane from Los Angeles to Boston tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken spoon after trying to open a door in the air, federal prosecutors said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night less than an hour before the United Airlines flight landed, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old from Leominster, Massachusetts, was tackled by passengers and restrained before the flight landed in Boston, where Torres was arrested, prosecutors said.

They said Torres appeared in federal court Monday and was held ahead of a hearing Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

BostonLos AngelesLogan International Airport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us