Susan Collins

Planned Parenthood Endorses Challenger to Sen. Susan Collins

Planned Parenthood is snubbing Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine by endorsing her Democratic opponent Sara Gideon in their Senate race. 

Planned Parenthood Action Fund said Tuesday that Collins "turned her back'' on women. It cites her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as well as other judicial nominees who oppose abortion.

Collins was honored by Planned Parenthood as recently as 2017 as "an outspoken champion for women's health." Collins is facing the toughest reelection bid of her career after the Kavanaugh vote.

Kavanaugh's nomination survived an accusation he sexually assaulted someone in high school. Kavanaugh has denied it.

