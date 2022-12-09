Plans for New Jazz Cafe in Historic Roxbury Location Moving Forward

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A few years ago, it was reported that a cafe featuring live music could be coming to an historic building in Roxbury. Now we have learned that the plans are still on the table and appear to be moving forward.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Jazz Urbane Cafe continues to look at opening within the Ferdinand storefront section of the Bolling Building in Nubian Square. The people behind the proposed spot--Nia Grace of Darryl's Corner Kitchen & Bar, Berkeley Professor Bill Banfield, and entrepreneur Turahn Dorsey--will need to get approval for a variance by the Zoning Board of Appeal due to a lack of parking, as well as licenses to serve food and drink. If they get the green light to open, the new spot would feature live jazz music from both local and national performers (including acts from Banfield's Jazz Urbane record label) while the space may also be used for community events.

As mentioned earlier, the Bolling Building dates back to the 1880s.

The website for Jazz Urbane Cafe can be found at jazzurbanecafe.com

