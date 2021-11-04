Local

COVID-19 vaccine

Plans for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Expected Thursday

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to formalize plans for the rollout in an announcement at Children's Hospital Thursday morning

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

An announcement is expected Thursday morning at Children’s Hospital from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on how the state plans to roll out its pediatric COVID-19 vaccination plans.

But children ages 5-11 have already begun getting Pfizer’s lower dose COVID vaccine; one clinic in Needham began giving the first dose to kids Wednesday.

Pharmacies, municipalities and school districts are also executing their plans to get the vaccine to the younger population, with most appointments starting this weekend or Monday.

Should I Vaccinate My Kids? Boston Doctors Talk Risk of Myocarditis

Gov. Baker is expected to detail the state rollout of pediatric vaccinations, reportedly with hundreds of new vaccinations sites, and pediatric vaccine appointments available on the state’s VaxFinder website later today.

Already the demand is high.

“It has been a big relief for a lot of parents who have called and want to get their kids in vaccinated,” said Bhuren Patel of Pelmeds Pharmacy.

“At first it hurt for like one second and then it didn’t hurt at all,” said 8-year-old Jay Drews.

