Playa Bowls opens in South Boston this weekend

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a New Jersey-based chain of dining spots was planning to open in South Boston, and now we have learned that it is just about ready to debut, though in a different space than what was originally thought.

According to a post from Caught In Southie, Playa Bowls is opening on W Broadway on Saturday, March 29, though its address will be 471 W Broadway rather than 359 W Broadway. The new outlet will offer smoothies and bowls, and it will join other locations locally in Brighton by Boston College, near Northeastern University in Boston, Cambridge's Harvard Square, Winchester, East Milton Square, Canton, Westwood, Brockton, and Wellesley.

