Plea For Nurses to Return From Strike at St. Vincent Hospital

Medical staffers at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester are pleading with nurses to return to work and end a 200-day strike as COVID-19 cases remain high in the area.

The request comes as COVID-19 and other factors are putting a big strain on the healthcare system throughout the region.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to a report in MassLive, the medical staff at St. Vincent hospital sent a letter to the striking nurses which urges them to come back to work to help handle the increasing number of patients.

Nurses there went on strike six months ago over working conditions.

It’s not the only hospital in the area having problems.

UMass Memorial Medical Center says it has fewer beds and patients are experiencing longer wait times in the emergency room.

UMass Memorial blames COVID-19 cases, the nurses’ strike at St. Vincent and the nationwide labor shortage for its issues.

The nurses’ union has come close to reaching a deal with the hospital in recent weeks, but hasn’t been able to finalize anything.