Plea Hearing Set For Teen Accused in Grandmother’s Death

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester

A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled this week for a Maine teenager acused of killing his grandmother.

Dominic Sylvester was 16 when he called 911 to report that his maternal grandmother, guardian and adoptive mother, 55-year-old Beulah "Marie" Sylvester, was unconscious on Feb. 26, 2018, in the Bowdoinham mobile home they shared.

He later told detectives that he'd hit his grandmother on the head with a stick. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for Sylvester, who pleaded not guilty last year after a judge ruled that he would be tried as an adult and a grand jury returned an indictment.

