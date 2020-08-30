Local

Pleasant Weather Stretches Throughout Week

﻿Today will end up being the pick up the weekend. We will see sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Perfect beach weather with an offshore wind. Temperatures even at the water will warm into the 70s. With full sunshine it will be quite pleasant.

Monday also looks quite nice with the temperatures once again reaching the mid and high 70s.

It’s possible that we could see some wet weather mid to late week. The highest probability of seeing rain will be on Wednesday.

As the Labor Day holiday weekend comes into view it looks pretty nice. We may see some showers on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be filled with sunshine. High temperatures will range between 75 and 80°. Wet weather will move back in by Tuesday.

