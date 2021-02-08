Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
snow

Plow Drivers Excited for More Snow

Massachusetts businesses that rely on snowfall are hoping for more as winter wears on

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

It hasn't been a blockbuster snow season in Massachusetts, but plow operators will take what they can get.

"We usually prep throughout the year to expect a bad winter, but it's always good to have snow," said Darwin Fajardo, co-owner of Fajardo Landscaping in Maynard.

This winter has been a big improvement over recent years.

"So far, the season's been great," he said. "Lately, the past few seasons have been pretty horrible."

More winter weather stories

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Got Snow Fatigue? Relentless Season Leaves Some Feeling ‘It's Just a Lot at Once'

snowfall totals 14 hours ago

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Across New England on Sunday

But it just hasn't been enough snow for Adrian Ferreira, owner of Ferreira Company, a roofing contractor in Taunton.

"Part of my business is removing snow from roofs when they become dangerous," said Ferreira. "So far, no calls."

He's counting on a whole lot more snow to rake in the cash.

"You've got to have about 25 to 30 inches on the roof," he said. "So it's still early in the season."

This article tagged under:

snowMassachusettsWeatherwinter
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us