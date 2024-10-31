Feds say Pink House's fate may be sealed, despite governor's intervention

The day after Gov. Maura Healey promoted her office's role in putting a hold on the demolition of a beloved historical landmark on the North Shore, the federal agency that owns the property said it is still planning to go forward with removing the structure, citing safety and environmental concerns.

The drama is unfolding over what has been dubbed the Pink House, an historical landmark on Plum Island built in 1925 that has been a favored subject of artists through the century that it's stood on a precarious salt marsh.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The house has been abandoned for years, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife purchased the structure and 11 acres of adjacent salt marsh in 2011 to protect the area from development, according to refuge manager Matt Hillman. Salt marshes are a globally rare ecosystem that are increasingly vulnerable to sea level rise and more frequent and damaging storms, and provide a critical habitat for rare animal species.

Hillman said the agency wanted to protect the Pink House. Local folklore surrounds the landmark and how it came to be built. Most stories suggest the house's uninhabitable location is the result of a spiteful divorce: the wife demanded she wanted an exact replica of her former home, but failed to specify where; her ex-husband built it on the outskirts of town in the marsh, where brackish water in its pipes made it unusable, myths say.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"There are folks in this community who value it, we've been working really closely with them for eight years to try to find a solution… This is not a decision that was made hastily. But it's a safety concern, an environmental concern, and sea levels are rising. If we want to do the best for our wildlife and habitat, the best thing we can do is remove the structure," Hillman said.

The agency has tried to find a solution other than demotion since 2016 -- when the house fell into such disrepair it became unsafe to be near the premises. It was scheduled to come down this week.

Last week, its rear roof collapsed.

But at the last minute, the governor threw a Hail Mary.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced that she's asked that demolition of the abandoned Pink House on Plum Island be paused for further talks on how to keep the beloved structure. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Healey announced on Wednesday that she would halt the demolition of the Pink House while her office sat down with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service "to chart the best path forward for The Pink House, the community and the environment."

In that press release from the governor's office, a number of elected officials were quoted celebrating the decision to halt the demolition, talking about the landmark's significance to the region's tourism economy and culture.

"Compelled by the unrelenting efforts of supporters from across the region and beyond, we have the opportunity to capture a win-win victory that expands the resources of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge AND preserves the Pink House. We must work together so that opportunity is not lost," says a statement from Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester.

However, for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, there isn't much time to deliberate. Hillman said they received the request from Healey's office on Tuesday night to stop the demolition planned for this week. Out of respect for the governor and her office, he said, they did.

"But we are very concerned about the condition of this property. We don't know how long we can hold," he said. "We're almost into November, it's storm season and storms are worse and more frequent. It can't be very long… We'll see what they have to offer, see what some of their concerns are and hear them out. Then we'll take it from there."

The federal agency awarded a contract to a company in September to remove the asbestos from the house, which has led to the removal of most of the roof, siding and all of the windows.

"What we're left with is a shell of a structure. It's dangerous for me and my team to be out there near it," Hillman said.

A statement from the federal agency sent to the News Service following Healey's announcement said they would engage in discussions with the governor "in the next several days."

It continues: "The dilapidated structure is a safety hazard. Perpetual maintenance of an abandoned structure within an increasingly active flood zone is not compatible with the refuge's mission to conserve wildlife and their habitats. Therefore, the decision we made to remove the structure is in the best interest of our conservation mission."

Neither of the two solutions the agency tried over the last eight years to save the house worked. Hillman said they tried to find a partner who was able to exchange their habitat lands for the Pink House property, but there are tight restrictions on what the federal government can do with a land exchange, and they ultimately couldn't find a property that met the monetary value and legal criteria for an exchange.

Last summer, the agency listed the site for bids, for someone to relocate the house. They didn't receive any bids, he said.

"There was a sentimentality or desire to commemorate the house's memory," Hillman said.

An anonymous donor pledged up to $1 million to save the structure last week, which community advocates called a "game changer" at the time.

Supporters of "Save the Pink House" rallied in Newbury, Massachusetts, Sunday with renewed hope to save the iconic North Shore landmark in the 11th hour. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's response, however, was that it wouldn't change the serious safety, environmental and flooding concerns.

"While we appreciate the recent generous monetary offer to help maintain the Pink House, we do not believe it affects the current course of action," a statement from the agency on Thursday agency said.

Asked to respond to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife's comments about going forward with the demolition, and whether the governor had any power to stop it, a Healey spokesperson referred the News Service to the governor's statement the day before.

"The Pink House is a beloved local landmark that makes valuable contributions to the North Shore economy by attracting tourists and artists from across the country," the statement said. "I’m grateful for the strong leadership and advocacy of Senator Bruce Tarr, Representative Kristen Kassner, Support The Pink House and the community to save this historic building. We look forward to continued conversations with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to chart the best path forward for The Pink House, the community and the environment."

Hillman said once the Pink House is removed the salt marsh will be restored to natural habitat. In its natural state, he said, it will be much more resilient to flooding and storms, and provide a safer habitat for the species that live there.

Additionally, he said the agency plans to open a small portion of the salt marsh to the public. It is currently completely off limits.

"We'll be able to open up a safe site, a park-like setting where people can enjoy this unique natural environment," he said.