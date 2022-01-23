Plymouth DA's Office Gets $1.2M Grant to Aid Drug-Endangered Children

The Plymouth County district attorney’s office has received a nearly $1.2 million federal grant to help its ongoing efforts to assist children facing danger because of adult drug use.

The money is from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program Resource Center and will be used over a three-year period.

District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in a statement that identifying and offering support to children living in homes with addiction is an important step in disrupting the cycles of trauma, and helping children and families build resilience.

Plymouth County has been among the hardest hit Massachusetts counties during the opioid epidemic.