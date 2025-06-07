Plymouth family mourns puppy killed in hit-and-run: ‘Didn't deserve this'

A Massachusetts family is looking for answers after a Plymouth hit-and-run left a 3-month-old puppy dead.

Aurora, a golden retriever, was just 3 months old.

"She had a whole awesome life ahead of her," said Plymouth resident Ryan Lesko. "That's my child, too, this beautiful dog that didn't deserve this."

Lesko says Aurora somehow got out of the house and made her way to Little Sandy Pond Road Thursday night.

His wife, who was home, didn't even know Aurora had managed to sneak out until she heard a thud outside.

"She ran into the street, found the dog was trying to walk, and then it just collapsed next to its puddle of blood," said Lesko.

A good Samaritan stopped to help, saying it was a red Toyota sedan that hit the dog and kept going, but he didn't get the license plate.

"There's no way you wouldn't know," said Lesko. "It's not a rabbit, it's a golden retriever. Big dog, no way that you wouldn't know, even coming up the blind hill."

Lesko says his 13-year-old Jack Russell terrier had found a new playmate in Aurora, who just joined the family a month ago.

"They were developing a bond," said Lesko. "Starting to do everything together. It's devastating, we still don't know how to tell our 3-year-old daughter that her 'Big Dog' — she calls her 'Big Dog' — is no longer with us."

Lesko has a message for the driver.

"Don't be a coward," said Lesko. "People make mistakes. Turn yourself in and be accountable for your sins."

Lesko has filed a police report.