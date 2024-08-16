Man accused of killing his father in Plymouth due in court

A man accused of killing his father in his Plymouth, Massachusetts, home is expected to face a judge Friday.

Anthony Paluzzi, 73, was reported "unresponsive and bleeding from a laceration to the neck area" in a 911 call from his wife about 6:26 a.m. Thursday, according to District Attorney Tim Cruz. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paluzzi's cause of death was being investigated, but Cruz said it appeared preliminarily that he died of a stab to the neck, with other injuries possible causes as well. The scene was bloody, and a kitchen knife was found nearby.

Police announced they were seeking Paluzzi's son, 26-year-old Matthew Paluzzi, as they investigated, Cruz said.

Video from Massachusetts State Police shows officers catching up to Matthew Paluzzi’s Nissan Murano and quickly surrounding it before arresting him.

"I'm not going to classify anything as domestic at this point, but I will say that the Plymouth police are familiar with Mr. Mathew," said Cruz.

"I know they had some problems, but you can't even imagine this happening," said Lisa Caola, neighbor. "It's just I want to cry. I've already cried, so that's why I'm keeping my glasses on."

Matthew Paluzzi faces a murder charge and is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court.