Man Faces Charges in July Jetski Crash That Nearly Killed Woman

A woman nearly killed in a jetski crash on a pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this summer spoke out Tuesday while the man who allegedly took off in the vehicle after the crash faced a slew of charges, including leaving the scene of a boat accident.

Talia Morini said she Jared Sherman the day of the crash, July 20, and realized only after accepting his invitation for a jetski ride on White Island Pond that he was impaired and driving dangerously close to his friend’s jetski.

"I had asked him to take me back and he declined. So he was showing off on his jetski in front of his friends," Morini said of the last moments she remembers before the two jetskis collided.

A firefighter in a nearby pontoon boat had stablized her after the crash, before she was rushed to the hospital. Images she shared of herself there show her bloodied and braced.

Morini spent three weeks in the hospital and is still recovering from extensive injuries.

"I had surgery on my face. A lot of bones were broken. I had jaw surgery," Morini said, adding that her nose was broken as well.

According to police, Sherman took offin the jetski and went to the hospital, where he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, with a 0.13 blood alcohol level.

The crash came just days after Sherman had been arraigned on a drunken driving charge in Wareham.

Now, Sherman's facing eight charges in the jetski crash, including causing serious injury while drunken and drugged boating and leaving the scene of a boat accident. He's being held on $5,000 bail.

Sherman's lawyer maintains Morini was driving the jetski when it crashed and that he drank alcohol only after the crash.

Morini said Sherman hasn't tried to reach out to her since the crash, but still wants to know what was going through his head.

"Months have gone by and I haven't heard anything. I just want to know what he was thinking," she said.

Sherman is next due in court in December.