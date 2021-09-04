Plymouth Marks 400 Years With Festivities Throughout Weekend

A two-day celebration is underway in Plymouth, Massachusetts, to commemorate 400 years since the Mayflower voyage and founding of the Plymouth colony.

Festivities kicked off on Saturday with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. and cap off the day at 7 p.m. with a lighted boat parade in the harbor.

Throughout the day, visitors can board several different ships including a Coast Guard Cutter and a NOAA research vessel. Family-friendly events are intended to be an educational experience about the history of the Mayflower, Plymouth, and the Wampanoag Tribe.

The Plymouth 400 celebration was about to get underway Friday, when tall ships paraded into the harbor for the quadricentennial party kicking off Saturday

The actual 400th anniversary fell in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to postpone festivities to this year.

All events are free to the public. NBC10 Boston is a sponsor.

Organizers did not include food trucks in the area with events, in hopes that people will visit the local restaurants.

Local artist Casey Figueroa is going big with two huge art installations for this weekend's Maritime Salute in Plymouth to mark the end of the commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the founding of Plymouth Colony as well as a look at a true history of the Wampanoag people. Colton caught up with Casey to talk about his creations and their meaning.