A teen riding a bike was seriously injured when they were struck by a car Saturday afternoon in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Plymouth police say they received a call around 1 p.m. for a car versus bike collision.

A 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the car stayed on scene, police added.

There was no immediate word if they'd face any charges. More details haven't been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.