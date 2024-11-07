Plymouth

Standoff after report of gunshots in downtown Plymouth, NH, police say

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but police said the incident, while active, was contained.

By Asher Klein

New Hampshire State Police

Police were in a standoff with a barricaded person near downtown Plymouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday evening and night.

People were urged to avoid the area of the Plymouth traffic circle because of the standoff on Route 25, New Hampshire Police said.

Plymouth State University is near the town's traffic circle, but there was no immediate indication the incident involved the school, which didn't post any security alerts as of Wednesday night.

