Standoff after report of gunshots in downtown Plymouth, NH, police say

Police were in a standoff with a barricaded person near downtown Plymouth, New Hampshire, Tuesday evening and night.

People were urged to avoid the area of the Plymouth traffic circle because of the standoff on Route 25, New Hampshire Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt, but police said the incident, while active, was contained.

#UPDATE: This situation remains active and ongoing, as Troopers work to bring it to a safe conclusion. Please continue to avoid the area. We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all area residents and visitors. https://t.co/qBIP7yUiQ2 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) November 7, 2024

Plymouth State University is near the town's traffic circle, but there was no immediate indication the incident involved the school, which didn't post any security alerts as of Wednesday night.