Plymouth

Plymouth schools café director stole food to sell at his Cape business: prosecutors

Prosecutors allege that Patrick VanCott, 62, used his position to order premium meats, including things like lobster, through the school and then resold them at his Cape Cod snack shack

By Thea DiGiammerino

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A Massachusetts man is accused of stealing food and equipment from Plymouth Public Schools, where he worked as the café director, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Patrick VanCott, 62, of Sandwich, used his position to order premium meats, including things like lobster, through the school and then resold them at his Cape Cod snack shack. He is also accused of stealing cafeteria and classroom equipment and paper goods.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

He faces charges of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and larceny from a building.

Arraignment is scheduled for Plymouth District Court on Friday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Massachusetts news

Immigration 2 hours ago

Lawmakers denounce deplorable conditions at ICE facility where Milford teen was held

Back Bay 2 hours ago

Back Bay Dunkin' seen in viral video of rat eating doughnuts has reopened

Immigration 10 hours ago

Worker arrested by ICE in Lynn, released a day later says he was beaten in custody

This article tagged under:

PlymouthCape Cod
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us