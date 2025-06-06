Plymouth schools café director stole food to sell at his Cape business: prosecutors

A Massachusetts man is accused of stealing food and equipment from Plymouth Public Schools, where he worked as the café director, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Patrick VanCott, 62, of Sandwich, used his position to order premium meats, including things like lobster, through the school and then resold them at his Cape Cod snack shack. He is also accused of stealing cafeteria and classroom equipment and paper goods.

He faces charges of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and larceny from a building.

Arraignment is scheduled for Plymouth District Court on Friday.