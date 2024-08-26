Mosquito spraying planned in two Mass. counties to mitigate EEE risk

The state of Massachusetts will begin spraying for mosquitos Monday in areas at serious risk for eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE.

Plymouth and Worcester counties are currently considered high-risk for EEE.

There will truck mounted spraying in Worcester County, as well as aerial spraying in Plymouth County, starting shortly after dusk, continuing overnight and ending in the early morning hours.

Last week, Plymouth County closed public recreation spaces to limit possible exposure of EEE, and just a few weeks ago, the first human case of EEE in Massachusetts was reported — the first case in four years.

Health officials expect the mosquito population to increase throughout the summer and recommend, among other prevention techniques, avoiding outdoor activities in dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

People are also urged to drain standing water, where mosquitoes lay eggs, and use screens in their homes. They should also be careful to protect their animals.

EEE is rare but poses a serious threat to infected people of all ages.