Plympton Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

Police in Plympton, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Caleb O'Brien was last seen at his home in Plympton, but police did not say when that was. They first announced his disappearance Friday.

O'Brien has ties to Kingston, Halifax and Hanson, police said.

He is described as being about 5'10 to 6 feet tall with a slim build, according to police.

The Plympton Police Department shared a photo, but noted that O'Brien's hair is believed to be longer now.

"We urge whomever knows where Caleb is, to please come forward," the department said in an updated Facebook post Tuesday. "We have actively been following through with any and all tips and information we have received. We have been working in conjunction with many other departments, as well as Caleb's family."

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-585-3339.