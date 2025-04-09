Pod of dolphins visits Gloucester Harbor

A pod of dolphins created a stir Monday off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The dolphins surfaced in the shallow waters of Gloucester Harbor, offering a rare spectacle for onlookers.

Resident Chris Langathianos grabbed his GoPro to capture the moment.

"They came within probably 10 yards of the finger," Langathianos said. "Definitely, dolphins are a rarity to see here in the marina."

Environmental experts confirmed that they monitored four to six Atlantic white-sided dolphins as they spent the day in the harbor before eventually leaving. Langathianos first spotted them around 10 a.m., and said they continued to move between the state fish pier and Cripple Cove until sunset.

Scientists explain that Atlantic white-sided dolphins are a cold-water species typically found in the Gulf of Maine traveling in groups of five to 20. Their name comes from the distinctive bright yellow streak along their sides.

"You can see that bright yellow patterning on them," explained Dr. Shannon Gowans, a professor of biology and marine science at Eckerd College. "But they're not usually that close to shore."

The exact reasons for the dolphins' visit to the shallow harbor remain uncertain without underwater observation. However, scientists have offered potential explanations.

"These animals might have been chasing prey, which could be early runs of mackerel or herring," said Charles "Stormy" Mayo, a senior scientist at the Center for Coastal Studies.

Mayo also pointed to the rapidly warming waters of the Gulf of Maine as a potential contributing factor, noting it is "one of the fastest warming bodies of water in temperate areas along the coast of the world."

"The climate always impacts us," Mayo said. "But exactly how many any one event is being caused by climate change is virtually impossible to document."

Authorities remind the public that marine mammals are federally protected, and it is crucial to observe them responsibly.

"Enjoy them at a distance, and with any luck, they'll come over to you," Gowans said.

For Gloucester residents like Langathianos, the unexpected visit was a memorable experience.

"To be able to, in early April, be sipping our coffee and seeing it right here was pretty special," he said.