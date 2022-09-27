Local

Pole Falls on Boston's Moakley Bridge, Injuring Woman

A woman was taken to a hospital in the Boston area after being hit by a falling pole Tuesday afternoon, authorities said

By Staff Reports

A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after being hit by a falling light pole in Boston.

Police responded around 3 p.m. to Moakley Bridge and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston EMS transported the woman by ambulance to an area hospital.

The bridge was partially closed after the incident.

"The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and out of an abundance of caution, the sidewalks and bike path have been closed and vehicular traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction," a city spokesperson said in a statement. "Boston Public Works crews immediately responded and are on scene inspecting the site and evaluating all street poles for safety. These closures will be lifted once the inspection is complete and the area has been deemed safe."

A pole nearby appeared to covered in rust.

No further information was immediately available.

