Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Police: 2 Men ‘Pistol-Whipped’ in Marion Home Invasion

"Four or five" men forced their way into the apartment, police said.

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Police tape near the stabbing scene on North Mascher Street
NBC10

One Massachusetts man is in the hospital after he was pistol-whipped during a home invasion, according to police.

Friday around 11:45 p.m., police in Marion responded to a call at an apartment complex on Wareham Road. Two men had visible injuries on their face, and told police that four or five men forced their way into the apartment and were looking for "something specific", according to the news release.

The men were masked, armed with handguns and wearing gloves, according to the statement. One man denied medical attention, while the other was brought to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Deaths Exceed NH Births But Migration Boosts Population

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

Oilers Surge Past Bruins for 4-1 Victory

Marion police and the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call Marion police at 508-748-1212.

There is no threat to the general public, police said.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us