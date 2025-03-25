Massachusetts

Police activity around commuter rail tracks in Abington

By Thea DiGiammerino

A police investigation around the commuter rail tracks in Abington, Massachusetts, on March 25, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

There is police activity around the commuter rail tracks in Abington, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

According to an NBC10 Boston crew at the scene, a train was stopped on the tracks behind houses - not at a railroad crossing. All the surrounding streets were blocks as well as the nearest railroad crossing.

Officials did not immediately provide details on what happened.

This location is not far from the railroad crossing at Birch Street where a Randolph police sergeant was hit and killed by a train earlier this month.

