Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting Friday morning was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police, along with local police, were conducting a search for a man, roughly 22 years old and 5-foot-5 in Russell and Blandford, troopers said.

"Residents asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted.

Westbound vehicles were being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 90, at exit 41 in Westfield, just east of the area being searched, due to police activity, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was being re-routed to state Route 20.

I-90 WB at exit 41 in #Westfield is currently closed due to police activity in the area. WB traffic detoured to Rt 20 at exit 41. pic.twitter.com/pXe8Ghky8p — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 4, 2022

