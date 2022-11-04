Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MASS PIKE

Mass. Police Search for Conn. Shooting Suspect, Closing Part of Turnpike

People in Russell and Blandford, Massachusetts, were being "asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted

By Asher Klein

A man suspected in a West Hartford, Connecticut, shooting Friday morning was the subject of a police search in western Massachusetts that closed down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Massachusetts State Police, along with local police, were conducting a search for a man, roughly 22 years old and 5-foot-5 in Russell and Blandford, troopers said.

"Residents asked to take caution and call 911 if they see suspicious activity," state police tweeted.

Westbound vehicles were being detoured off the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 90, at exit 41 in Westfield, just east of the area being searched, due to police activity, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic was being re-routed to state Route 20.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

MASS PIKEI-90WestfieldWest HartfordBlandford
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us