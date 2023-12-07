Police investigating suspicious death near Central High School in Manchester, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it is investigating a suspicious death in the vicinity of Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they responded to the area of Central High School on Beech Street around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported assault. They said they are actively investigating the incident, but have determined that it is not school related and does not involve any students or firearms.

Due to the close proximity to the school building, the Manchester School District has put the school in a stay-in-place status. This means all students and staff should stay in their current location.

Police urged drivers to avoid Beech and Lowell streets as the investigation continued.

Police Activity - Beech and Lowell Streets - expect road closures. Avoid the area as police work. pic.twitter.com/Lbw0WyiGJg — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 7, 2023

No further details were immediately released.