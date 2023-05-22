Local

Nashua

Police Activity Prompts Shelter in Place at Nashua Apartment Complex

There's a police presence in the area of 31 Royal Crest Drive in Nashua, NH, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, have asked residents of an apartment complex to shelter in place Monday night due to police presence in the area.

Nashua police did not say what brought law enforcement to 31 Royal Crest Drive, but police said Royal Crest Estates residents should shelter in place while others should avoid the area until police advise it is safe to return.

The apartment complex is situated between the Everett Turnpike and Daniel Webster Highway, and is in close proximity to several shopping centers.

This developing story will be updated

