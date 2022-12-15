Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police, Amtrak Investigating Fatal Accident Near Train Tracks in Exeter, NH

Authorities said the initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck and killed

By Marc Fortier

Exeter NH Police

Local and Amtrak police are investigating a fatality in the area of a train crossing in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning.

Exeter police said in a Facebook post that the initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks.

Motorists were initially urged to avoid the area of the Front Street train tracks due to "a train incident." Traffic is expected to be detoured for an extended period of time.

Police said more details will be released as it becomes available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More New Hampshire stories

child sex abuse 21 hours ago

NH Marina Manager Admits Paying Minor Employees for Sex, Sexual Images

espionage Dec 13

Russian Spy Ring Ran Stolen US Weapons Tech Thru NH Home, Feds Say

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us